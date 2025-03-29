iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 534,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 253,805 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

