iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 245,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 131,575 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $73.28.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,670,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

