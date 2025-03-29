iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.77% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $37,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $80.57 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $970.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.