iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.60% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $751,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,333,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,860,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,834,000 after buying an additional 696,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

