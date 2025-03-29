iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 81,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 83,273 shares.The stock last traded at $61.01 and had previously closed at $62.00.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.