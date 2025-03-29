Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.08% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

