James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

James River Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.04.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 428,636 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

