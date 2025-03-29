Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 494.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JAAA opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.