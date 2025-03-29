Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

