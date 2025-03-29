JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 643,450 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $649,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

