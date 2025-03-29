JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,753 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $890,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.24 and a one year high of $386.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

