Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -85.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 933,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,958. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

