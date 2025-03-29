Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 21,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price target on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kidoz

Kidoz Stock Performance

Kidoz Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.