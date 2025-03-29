Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 357,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 112,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

