Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 37.0% in March

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 307,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 174,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,073. The stock has a market cap of $233.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 194,952 shares during the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

