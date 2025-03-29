Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$89,850.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$317,156.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K opened at C$17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.63. The firm has a market cap of C$15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$8.33 and a twelve month high of C$18.45.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.10.

View Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.