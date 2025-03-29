KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $12.28. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 164,223 shares changing hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

