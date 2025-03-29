KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $12.28. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 164,223 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
