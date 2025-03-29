KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $749.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

