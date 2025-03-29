KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

