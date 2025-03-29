Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 96.7% in March

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,316,000 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 2,194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KKPNF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKPNF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

