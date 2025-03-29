Korea Investment CORP Acquires 118,252 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,252 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Exelon worth $30,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Exelon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.71 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.