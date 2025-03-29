Korea Investment CORP Purchases 3,020 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of HubSpot worth $34,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.0 %

HUBS opened at $581.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,461.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $705.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.85. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.58.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

