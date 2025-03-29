Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.95% of Kornit Digital worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 2.12. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

