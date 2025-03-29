Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. 8,252,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,783,454. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Citigroup lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Get Our Latest Report on KHC

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.