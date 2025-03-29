Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 179.6% in March

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kyocera Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,266. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. Kyocera has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Kyocera had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.