Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,391.05. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,418.39. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 19,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.