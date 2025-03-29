Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.78% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $138,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.30 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.