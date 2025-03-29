Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Leatt Trading Up 2.2 %

LEAT stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Leatt has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.