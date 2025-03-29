Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Leatt Trading Up 2.2 %

LEAT stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Leatt has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

