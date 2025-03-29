Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

