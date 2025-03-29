Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Prologis stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

