Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

