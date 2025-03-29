Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 339,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $635,202,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 406,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE FIS opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.