Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,711.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $431.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.