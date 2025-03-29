LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.98. 1,512,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,518,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $23,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,703,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,243 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LexinFintech by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $7,687,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

