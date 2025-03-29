Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 293,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,238.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,410.92. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,189 shares of company stock worth $6,708,942.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Life360 by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $38.63 on Friday. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

