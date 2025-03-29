Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

LIND opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

