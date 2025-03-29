Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 22,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Logan Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

