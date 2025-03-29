Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.60% of Power Integrations worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $50.98 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.