Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,378 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,399,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $360.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

