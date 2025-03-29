LPL Financial LLC Acquires 42,725 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,725 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $35,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Airbnb by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 3.9 %

ABNB opened at $120.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,794. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.