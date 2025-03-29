LPL Financial LLC Buys 76,195 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.82% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $41,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 238,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.86 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

