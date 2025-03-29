LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,747,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,642,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $114.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.