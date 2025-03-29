LPL Financial LLC Has $42.27 Million Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.30% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $42,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYI. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

SPYI opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.69. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

