LPL Financial LLC Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 22,846.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 72.52% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $43,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

