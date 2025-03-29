LPL Financial LLC Purchases 445,910 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,910 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $35,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

