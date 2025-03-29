LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.09% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $41,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,280,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,880,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,151,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,285,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,182,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $138.31 and a 52 week high of $164.23.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

