Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

