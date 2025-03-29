Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of MNSEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,884. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd engages in the exploration and development of graphite deposits in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in Ruangwa, south-east Tanzania.

