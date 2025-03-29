Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of MNSEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,884. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
