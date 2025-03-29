Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.