Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD opened at $357.11 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

